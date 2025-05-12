Lagos Govt. rakes in N14bn from land use charge levy

The Lagos State Government has disclosed that it generated over N14 billion from Land Use Charge in the 2024 fiscal year, reflecting a 37 percent increase in property tax revenue compared to 2023.

This notable improvement in revenue was largely attributed to various reforms introduced by the government, including an extensive enumeration campaign that successfully added over 800,000 previously undocumented properties to the state’s tax database.

To support this expanded property base, the government doubled its contact centres for the Land Use Charge from 15 to 30, significantly improving public access and ensuring faster resolution of enquiries and complaints.

These operational upgrades, according to the state’s Commissioner for Finance, Abayomi Oluyomi, were further complemented by the launch of the Lagos Revenue Portal, a centralized digital platform created to unify, streamline, and simplify revenue collection efforts across all government agencies.

In addition to technological innovation, Oluyomi stated that the government actively engaged with residents, community development associations, and property developers to promote tax education and drive voluntary compliance through targeted public awareness campaigns across the state.

The commissioner, during the 2025 ministerial briefing, which took place in Alausa, Ikeja on Monday, added that to strengthen accountability and resolve disputes more effectively, the Land Use Charge Assessment and Appeal Tribunal handled over 3,000 cases using various channels, including walk-ins, emails, and formal petitions submitted by residents.

While presenting the scorecard of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration since its inception, Oluyomi outlined several key initiatives expected to be implemented before the end of the year.

Among them is the planned publication of names of revenue defaulters across the state, as well as the introduction of dedicated Revenue Courts that will handle tax-related offences and ensure compliance through legal enforcement.

He further disclosed that the state government will deepen its adoption of automation and digital tools to strengthen both revenue collection and expenditure tracking, building on earlier reforms such as the Lagos Revenue Portal and the expansion of payment channels.

“For the past three weeks, we have been reminding them in different newspapers. Let me say it here, that in the next one week to two weeks, we will begin to publish the name of every defaulter that is owning Lagos state. After their names are published, the names goes to court and the court will charge them.

“Every defaulter will be charged by the court. In particular, if they are owning property tax, you will be charged to court and your properties will be there. Please serve this note of information to everybody in Lagos. Property tax is not a tax against the poor. it is a tax on property. So if you own property, it means you are not poor. If you don’t pay your property tax, we will take you to court,” Oluyomi added.