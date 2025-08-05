Lagos Govt. raises concern over 14% reduction in baby breastfeeding

The Lagos State Government has raised alarm over the low rate of early initiation of breastfeeding among newborns in the state, revealing that only 14% of babies are breastfed within the first hour of birth, a figure far below national and global health recommendations.

The government warns that this gap poses serious risks to neonatal health, especially in a country already struggling with high infant mortality rates.

While the state has achieved commendable progress in exclusive breastfeeding, recording a 57.4 percent rate that exceeds the global benchmark of 50%, it noted that early initiation remains a critical gap in its child nutrition strategy.

This concern was raised on Tuesday during a press briefing held in Lagos to flag off activities marking the 2025 World Breastfeeding Week, themed “Prioritize Breastfeeding: Create Sustainable Support Systems.”

Speaking at the event, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Health, Kemi Ogunyemi, attributed the low rate of early breastfeeding to misinformation, poor service delivery, and harmful practices such as the use of pre-lacteal feeds like infant formula and glucose water.

Ogunyemi noted that many birth attendants and midwives lack adequate training on proper breastfeeding initiation, leading to missed opportunities for newborns to benefit from colostrum.

“When babies miss out on colostrum, which is rich in antibodies, their immunity is compromised from the start,” she said, adding that midwives and birth attendants are being trained to ensure proper initiation practices.

According to her, this year’s theme, “Prioritize Breastfeeding: Create Sustainable Support Systems,” emphasizes the need to institutionalize long-term support for nursing mothers, especially working women.

She described breastfeeding as one of the most effective child survival strategies, especially in the first six months of life, and encouraged continued breastfeeding up to two years to support a child’s cognitive, emotional, and physical development.

“We are focused not just on promoting breastfeeding but ensuring that mothers have the social, institutional and workplace support they need,” Ogunyemi stated.

“This is not just a maternal health issue, it is a public health, economic and developmental concern,” she said, while calling for consistent investments in Maternal Infant and Young Child Nutrition (MIYCN).

According to the Special Adviser, the State Government has since institutionalized a six-month maternity leave and a two-week paternity leave for the first two deliveries, across all public institutions.

“This forward-thinking policy enables families to prioritize breastfeeding in those crucial first six months. We urge private employers to adopt this standard,” she noted.

Ogunyemi also commended the work being done in the State’s 334 Primary Health Centres and over 20 Mother and Child Centres equipped with intensive care units and skilled paediatric personnel.

She said health education and antenatal counselling have been intensified in public facilities to prepare mothers for optimal breastfeeding and childcare practices.

Earlier, the Director of Family Health and Nutrition at the State Ministry of Health, Folashade Oludara, described breastfeeding as the most economical and effective food source for infants, especially amid ongoing economic challenges.

“Now more than ever, mothers should embrace exclusive breastfeeding. It is free, readily available, and has no adverse side effects. Contrary to myths, it doesn’t cause saggy breasts,” she said.

Oludara emphasized the need for increased public enlightenment and encouraged attendees to ask questions and dispel misconceptions.

“We want our women to be informed. Breastfeeding even has protective effects against breast cancer,” she added, urging the press to amplify evidence-based information.

Delivering a goodwill message, Founder of the Child Health Advocacy Initiative (CHAI) and UN Nutrition Champion to Nigeria, Lola Alonge commended Lagos for being the first state to implement six-month paid maternity and two weeks paternity leave.

“This is a policy Lagos pioneered over a decade ago, and only about nine other states have followed suit. It’s commendable,” she said.

Alonge also called on the private sector to key into the policy, describing it as essential for national progress.

“Private organizations employ more women than government institutions. Until they offer six-month paid maternity leave, our breastfeeding targets will remain unmet,” she said, advocating the establishment of breastmilk banks in Nigeria.

Also delivering a goodwill message, State Team Lead for the Alive and Thrive Project, Wunmi Ajayi said early initiation of breastfeeding is fundamental to a successful exclusive breastfeeding journey.

“If that critical window is missed, it becomes harder for mothers to sustain breastfeeding. The support is there; mothers just need to cooperate,” she stated.

Ajayi emphasized that the media has a pivotal role to play in pushing the message of early initiation.

“The government is doing its part, but awareness must increase. If women don’t understand the ‘why,’ they’ll continue to opt for breastmilk substitutes,” she added, calling for stricter regulation of breastmilk substitute marketing.

In his closing remarks, the Director of Public Affairs, Olatunbosun Ogunbanwo, expressed appreciation to all participants, development partners, and stakeholders present at the event.

“This is one of the most important issues in public health, ensuring our babies and mothers are healthy and supported. We thank everyone for being part of this movement,” he said.

Ogunbanwo praised the commitment of the Special Adviser and health professionals across the state and acknowledged the contribution of civil society and media partners. “Let’s keep this conversation alive beyond this week. With the media’s help, the message will reach every corner of Lagos State,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Government has reaffirmed its partnership with global and local organizations such as UNICEF, Save the Children, Alive and Thrive, and the Civil Society Scaling Up Nutrition in Nigeria.