Lagos Govt. raises alarm over indiscriminate sand dredging in lagoon

The Commissioner for Waterfront Infrastructure Development, Hon. Ekundayo Alebiosu, has sounded a cautionary note about the excessive and indiscriminate dredging of the lagoon in Lagos’ coastal areas.

Speaking at the Ministry’s headquarters in Alausa, the Commissioner highlighted the dire consequences of unchecked dredging, including the potential depletion of sand reserves in the lagoon.

Addressing dredgers and tipper operators in the state, Alebiosu emphasized the urgent need for widespread sensitization programs to educate residents on the dangers of these unsanctioned activities.

He warned that improper and unapproved dredging could lead to catastrophic effects on Lagos’ coastline, impacting aquatic life, disrupting ecological balance, and undermining state infrastructure plans.

“There are far greater consequences to indiscriminate dredging than what appears on the surface,” Alebiosu stated.

“We risk saltwater intrusion into the lagoon, which is detrimental to the aquatic ecosystem, particularly fish species. Additionally, unauthorized reclamation activities could compromise the State’s masterplan. All reclamation projects must first be approved by the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development to ensure compliance with regulatory standards.”

The Commissioner cited the example of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), a nation currently importing sand from Australia due to the depletion of its natural reserves. He cautioned that Lagos could face similar challenges if dredging activities are not properly regulated.

“We must impose stiffer penalties on perpetrators of illegal dredging. Many of them lack understanding of the long-term consequences of their actions. With stricter enforcement measures, we can deter such practices and encourage compliance,” he added.

Hon. Alebiosu also outlined the Lagos State Government’s ambitious plans to develop waterfront infrastructure aimed at boosting tourism. He announced the ongoing development of the State’s first-ever lagoon-front beach, a project envisioned to attract global tourists, similar to destinations like The Gambia.

Reiterating his commitment to raising Lagos’ waterfront infrastructure to global standards, the Commissioner disclosed that significant steps are being taken to modernize the state’s jetties, giving them a more contemporary and aesthetically pleasing design to enhance their appeal to tourists.

He assured residents that enforcement exercises would be intensified in 2025 to preserve the lagoon’s natural resources, safeguard aquatic life, and create an environment befitting a metropolitan city like Lagos.