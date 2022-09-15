Lagos Govt. raises alarm over distressed 1004 estate highrise building

The Lagos State Government has raised alarm over a distressed 1004 estate highrise building in Victoria Island axis of the state and mandated a compulsory non-destructive test to ascertain its stability.

It noted that the order was made because one of the blocks in the estate was discovered to be visibly distressed.

The General Manager, Lagos State Building Control Agency, (LASBCA), Gbolahan Oki, said that the distressed block was identified by the agency’s officers while on routine monitoring of the area.

Oki, through a statement released on Thursday, in Lagos stressed that the test would provide a solution to the frequent building collapse across the state and so that distressed buildings would be easily identified.

According to him, there is a need for strict adherence to the new directives by property owners, and that the move by the government is to nip in the bud the menace of building collapse in the state.

He further warned residents to value life and do the right thing at all times as it is no longer business as usual.

“Life is irreplaceable, let us change our attitude positively to save lives and ensure that this menace called building collapse does not continue any longer”. he said.

