Lagos Govt. raises alarm on 1004 housing estate distressed signs

As part of the ongoing efforts to prevent building collapse, the Lagos State Government has discovered a distressed highrise building in the popular 1004 Estate in Victoria Island axis of the state and cautioned the occupants.

The state government, meanwhile, has mandated the occupants and owners of the structure to immediately carry out a non-destructive test on it.

The state government said that the test on the highrise building would assist all stakeholders including its officials, to determine if the structure is stable and habitable for residents.

The General Manager, Lagos State Building Control Agency, (LASBCA), Gbolahan Oki, said that the distressed block was identified by the agency’s officers while on routine monitoring of the area.

Oki, through a statement released by the agency’s spokesperson, Adetayo Akintoye, on Thursday, in Lagos, stressed that the test was for the good of all stakeholders and to prevent any loss of lives and property in the state.

According to him, there is a need for strict adherence to the new directives by property owners, and the move by the government is to nip in the bud the menace of building collapse in the state.

He appealed to residents and building developers to value life and do the right thing at all times as it would be no longer business as usual.

“Life is irreplaceable, let us change our attitude positively to save lives and ensure that this menace called building collapse does not continue any longer”. he said.

Similarly, Oki directed that owners of buildings under construction, who have exceeded the approved building plan should revert to the original plan granted to them by the government.

“This new directive is a decision taken by LASBCA towards ensuring the prevention of building collapse and the attendant consequences that comes with it, such as the loss of lives and properties.

“The monitoring and enforcement exercises carried out today by the agency was to ensure that buildings under constructions that were earlier sealed were not broken by owners/developers without doing the needful.

“It is also to ensure that the buildings that have exceeded the number of floors approved by the government without proper procedures are reverted to the original plan”, he added.

Also, Oki disclosed that during the monitoring and enforcement exercises, seven other buildings under construction were sealed at the Eti-Osa and Surulere axis of the State for contravening building guidelines.

As gathered, the agency recently held a roundtable where professionals in the building industry were invited to proffer solutions to the incessant building collapse in the State and an agreement was reached for a joint collaborative effort between the government and building stakeholders.

