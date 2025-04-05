Lagos Govt. queries hospital over pregnant woman death

The Lagos State Government has commenced investigation to examine the circumstances surrounding the death of a pregnant woman in child labour, Kemi Akinbobola, who was allegedly denied medical care by a private hospital, As Salam Conveslent Centre, in Ibeju-Lekki Local Government Area of the state.

Akinbobola.was alleged to have been denied medical care by the health facility over the husband, Folajimi, inability to pay a ₦500,000 deposit for the cesarean session to commence.

Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, who disclosed this whole responding to public outcry on Saturday, disclosed that a panel has been setup to uncover the details and identify any breaches in medical care standards.

Abayomi explained that the panel was setup by the Lagos State Ministry of Health, in partnership with the Health Facilities Monitoring and Accreditation Agency (HEFAMAA) to unravel the issue.

“Initial investigations suggest that multiple parties, including a traditional birth attendant and the private hospital, were involved and are currently being interviewed”, he added.

The investigation focuses on several critical areas: verification of the registration status of the individuals and facilities with HEFAMAA, compliance with approved scopes of practice, adherence to emergency medical protocols, and identification of any negligence that contributed to the incident. A report from the panel is anticipated soon, and those found responsible will face legal consequences.

“The Lagos State Government has reiterated that all healthcare facilities, public or private, must comply with HEFAMAA regulations, including accreditation and regular inspections. The government maintains a strict zero-tolerance policy towards facilities that operate illegally or fail to provide necessary emergency care, as such failures constitute a breach of medical ethics.

“We also wish to reiterate that no healthcare facility is permitted to deny emergency care to any patient, especially in life-threatening situations. It is a breach of medical ethics and regulatory obligations, and such acts will be met with strict penalties.

“We are also using this opportunity to reiterate government’s position in enforcing compliance and regulation of nursing homes and Traditional Birth Attendants (TBAs) as a holistic strategy to strengthen the healthcare system.

“The public is encouraged to report any healthcare facility that is not registered with HEFAMAA or is practicing beyond its accredited capacity, emphasizing the importance of using government-approved institutions for medical care. To enhance oversight, the government is intensifying monitoring efforts across all health establishments, ensuring they adhere to quality and safety standards.

“Moreover, the Lagos State Government calls on community leaders, religious organizations, and healthcare professionals to collaborate in promoting maternal and child health. The government is committed to justice for Mrs. Folajimi and her family, assuring that accountability for negligence and breach of duty will be pursued vigorously”.