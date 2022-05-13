Lagos Govt. puts six more buildings for demolition after becoming distressed

In a bid to prevent another building from collapsing on occupants across Lagos, the State Government has disclosed plans to demolish six more distressed buildings across Lagos Island axis of the state.

The government stated that its decision was based on the spate of collapsed, illegal, unapproved buildings in the area despite its enlightenment campaigns and stringent enforcement measures.

It said that the nature of distressed and illegal construction of buildings has also contributed greatly to the frequent collapse across the state and that the move for demolition would help prevent its reoccurrence that often come with lose of property and lives.

According the government, the on-going demolition exercise is a wake up call to all developers and property owners in the State to ensure they abide by the rules when erecting structures and it would continue to come down heavily on any act of disobedience in that regard.

The General Manager, the State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), Gbolahan Oki, said hat the Agency was acting on the mandate to identify and remove distressed and non- conforming buildings within the metropolis to forestall needless tragedies .

Oki, through a statement released on Friday by the agency’s Head, Public Affairs, Adetayo Akitoye – Asagba, disclosed that the occupants of the building have been given seven days ultimatum to vacate the illegal attachments.

He stated that buildings in the axis were notorious for illegally adding attachments to their frontage to obstruct setbacks and make the approach to them less visible.

“Some of the distressed buildings are quite difficult to detect due to the illegal attachments in their frontage; as such we need to remove them to reveal the actual state of the buildings”, he said.

According to him, it was illegal to errect buildings without obtaining the necessary approvals and going through stage supervison and eventual certification of the building as fit for habitation by LASBCA.

Meanwhile, the General Manager emphasised that LASBCA would not rest on its oars in ensuring that distressed and non-conforming buildings in the State are removed and that the cost of removal will be at the expense of the owners.

Oki assured residents of the area that their safety would always remained the priority of Government and that the ongoing exercise is not designed to cause any harm them but to ensure their wellness and well-being.

He further tasked Lagosians on cooperation and tolerance towards the Government’s efforts so as to prevent further collapse building across the state.

