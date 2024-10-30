Lagos Govt. puts creative students through culture promotion benefits

Determined to boost the tourism sector towards becoming a critical revenue source for Lagos, the State Government has begun to engage creative and talented students from tertiary institutions, putting them through the benefits of promoting culture and heritage of the state.

The meeting with the students provided a platform where the young creative Lagosians were enlightened on the impactful journey to elevate the state’s image globally.

During the meeting, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Idris Aregbe, explained to the youths the government vision behind the dynamism, history, and forward-looking spirit of its policy through the eyes of its young storytellers.

Present at the during the meeting held in the state days after the State Government unveiled ‘Lagos Cultural Mission’, were students from the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Lagos State University (LASU), Yaba College of Technology (Yabatech) and others.

Addressing the young storytellers, Aregbe puts the students through the state’s rich culture as well as its heritage and contemporary achievements attracting global audience through their unique talents will do for Lagos.

The governor’s aide emphasized that the young creatives play crucial role in reshaping narratives, positioning Lagos not only as Nigeria’s economic powerhouse but also as a vibrant cultural center globally.

According to him, these students possess the skills to authentically capture and communicate the essence of Lagos, reflecting the spirit of our *Lagos Cultural Mission.

“The mission is our commitment to celebrating and amplifying Lagos’ artistic, historical and progressive identity on the world stage”, he added.

Aregbe stressed that engagement of the students, who indicated their readiness to get on the stage and promote the state’s rich culture, remain a prove that the government is committed to setting the foundation for a new generation to champion Lagos as a beacon of creativity and innovation.