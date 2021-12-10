Lagos Govt. puts 34 pharmacies, others under lock for contraventions

As part of the measures to prevent Lagosians from using harmful drugs, the State Government has put no fewer than 34 medicine outlets underlock for contravening the laws set to regulate sales and distribution of drugs across Lagos.
The outlets sealed by the government through its Taskforce on Counterfeit, Fake Drugs, and Unwholesome Processed Food in Orile Iganmu Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Shomolu, and Kosofe Local Government.
These statistics were revealed by the Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, after reviewing the report of the recent monitoring, inspection, and enforcement exercises.
According to him, the affected outlets were shut by the enforcement team for contravening regulations guiding the operations of sale of medicines in the State.