Lagos Govt. pulls down structures, dislodges traders along Lekki- Epe road

The Lagos State Government through its Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has demolished shanties and other illegal structures erected by street traders along Lekki-Epe Expressway.

These structures were said to have been erected around the First and Second Toll Gates in contravention to the environment law of the state.

During the demolition exercise that lasted for several minutes, it was discovered that the structures have become notorious, for sustained traffic congestion and other environmental nuisance, largely aided by the illegal activities of the vendors.

The Managing Director of LAWMA, Ibrahim Odumboni, who condemned the activities of those traders, warned that anyone caught trying to re-assemble the structures would be instantly arrested and prosecuted.

He said, “We have declared zero tolerance on street trading along the Lekki-Epe Expressway as these activities have led to significant environmental nuisances and traffic congestion. It is our duty to ensure that our city remains clean and habitable for all residents and visitors. Hence, we urge all traders to vacate the expressway immediately and avoid any further environmental infractions”.

Furthermore, the LAWMA boss appealed to residents to take a new approach in how they treat the environment. He stressed the importance of environmental responsibility, cautioning that stringent penalties awaited those who continued to disregard the regulations in place.

Odumboni hinted that the crackdown on street trading would be sustained in that axis and extended to others in the metropolis, in line with LAWMA’s broader mission to improve the overall cleanliness and livability of Lagos, adding that arrested offenders would be prosecuted, with their names and photographs published.

