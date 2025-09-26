Lagos Govt. pulls down Lekki buildings on drainage channels

As part of its ongoing efforts to curb the persistent flooding that has plagued the coastal region, the Lagos State Government has commenced the demolition of structures erected on and beside drainage channels in the Lekki, Eti-Osa axis of the state.

These structures were found to be obstructing the free flow of wastewater within the channels, violating existing regulations and posing a significant threat to drainage efficiency.

The removal exercise followed the expiration of several contravention notices served on the property owners and was carried out by operatives from the Drainage Enforcement and Compliance Department of the Lagos State Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources.

Speaking on the development on Friday, the Commissioner for Environment, Tokunbo Wahab, stated that the enforcement aims to remove all obstructions hindering the free flow of stormwater along the Ikota River alignments.

Wahab emphasized that these obstructions have severely restricted the natural flow of stormwater, exacerbating flood risks and endangering lives and properties.

He explained that the demolition exercise is critical to restoring the free passage of water, reducing flood incidents, and safeguarding the community against future climate-related challenges.

According to him, “Operatives from Drainage Enforcement and Compliance Department of the Lagos State Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources on Friday commenced the removal of contravening structures blocking the free flow of stormwater along Ikota River alignment, Lekki, Eti-osa, to prevent perennial flooding in the area.