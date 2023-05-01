Lagos Govt. pulls down illegal structures on Lekki Coastal road

The Lagos State Government through its Taskforce pulled down dozens of illegal structures along Lekki Coastal Road and its environs which are areas mapped out by the State Government to serve as an alternate route to motorists along that axis when completed.

It was learnt that the structures removed by the government were said to have been erected under high-tension cables running through the area.

The demolition exercise on Monday took place after an eviction notice was served on occupants of the illegal structures found along the road and was led by the Chairman of the agency, CSP Shola Jejeloye.

Promising to maintain and sustain a serene and habitable environment, free from security incidents and occurrences, Jejeloye pointed out that the shanties not only constitute health and safety risks to residents in the area but also serve as a haven for criminals who make use of such locations as a hideout.

“This is the third major enforcement we are carrying out in this very location as we were two years ago and even last year. Some of the kiosks are built under the high tension cable which is very dangerous”, he added.

The Chairman also disclosed that the shanties which were built with wood caught fire some weeks ago and led to the partial burning of a building across the fence where the shanties are located.

“It would have been a more serious incident if not for the quick intervention of the Lagos State Fire Service who put out the fire which started off from the shanties. Gross disregard for safety precautions would always give room to unsafe conditions, that is why we have come to put an end to it today”.

The Chairman assured Lagosians and residents of Lekki Coastal axis to rest assured that the shanties will never be allowed to spring back up again, promising that he would station men from the Agency to monitor the axis forthwith.

CSP Jejeloye further appealed to residents and CDAs of the area to collaborate with each other and come up with sustainable plans like employing private security men to monitor the axis in order to prevent any unscrupulous individuals from erecting such makeshift structures.

He promised that the Agency will not rest on its oars till criminality is stamped out and the Environment is free from activities that could lead to the loss of lives and property.

