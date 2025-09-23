Lagos Govt. pulls down illegal structures, car wash in Lekki

In a continued effort to enforce environmental regulations and restore order across Lagos, the state government has carried out the demolition of unauthorized structures and an illegally erected car wash facility in the Lekki area.

The illegal structures, dismantled by operatives from the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources, were located at Lafaji Beach, while the car wash, operating without approval from relevant authorities, was situated on Platinum Way, Igbokusu, Lekki.

According to the state government, the haphazardly erected structures were not only defacing the cityscape but also posing environmental and safety risks to residents.

Beyond their visual impact, the government noted that such unauthorized developments contribute to indiscriminate waste disposal along the coastal corridor.

The Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, disclosed this in a statement issued on Tuesday.

He said, “Our Enforcement Team carried out the removal of illegal shanties at Lafiaji Beach, Lekki, as well as shanties and an unauthorized car wash on Platinum Way, Igbokusu, Lekki.

“These structures not only deface the environment but also encourage indiscriminate waste disposal and unhealthy practices along our coastal corridors. As a government, we cannot allow such activities to continue unchecked.

“We remain committed to restoring order, protecting our waterfronts, and ensuring that public spaces are used responsibly and in line with environmental laws.