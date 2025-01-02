Lagos Govt. pulls down Chioma GoodHair building in Lekki

By Chidera Oma

The Lagos State Government has been reported to have demolished a multi-million naira building belonging to an entrepreneur, Chioma Ikokwu popularly called Chioma Goodhair, in the Lekki axis of the state.

As gathered, the building that housed the firm’s headquarters and main salon was pulled down by operatives of the Lagos State Building Control Agency.

The Chief Executive Officer, Chioma Ikokwu, and the Real House Wives of Lagos reality TV star confirmed this through a video shared on her social media page on Thursday.

According to Chioma, the agency’s operatives denied her staff access to pack the ruins and materials left in the space while alleging they attempted to steal the properties.

She said, “This criminal is here claiming to be from Lagos state and trying to steal our property from the good hair space with policemen claiming to be acting on the instruction of Bidemi Fahm”

“They have been beating and harassing staff all day because they want to steal whatever is left of our building material,” she alleged.

In the video, armed men were seen dragging one of Chioma’s staff while denying spectators from taking footage of them.