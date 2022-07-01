Lagos Govt. pulls down 20 distressed buildings as rain, flood intensify

As a measure to reduce cases of building collapse, particularly during rainy season in Lagos, the State Government through the Building Control Agency (LASBCA) has intensified inspection of buildings to ascertain their stability, removing about 20 that had become distressed and a threat to lives and property within the communities where they were erected.

The completely defective buildings were said to have been pulled down manually and with machines by the LASBCA officials within the past two months, to ensure that no residents of Lagos die and suffer losses as a result of collapsed structures across the metropolis.

As gathered, the buildings were detected and pulled down by the LASBCA officials during their daily enforcement exercise to prevent defective buildings from collapsing on occupants and affecting other residents in the state.

Disclosing the statistics during an enforcement exercise in Lagos island axis of the state, the General Manager of the building control agency, Gbolahan Oki, said the agency would not relent to ensure the state continues to record zero collapse building cases.

We are dealing with distressed buildings across the state, particularly in waterlogged areas including Lagos Island and Ebutte-Metta in Lagos Mainland local government.

And we started this about two months ago and that exercise started across Ebutte-Metta. And over 20 buildings have been removed to prevent loss of lives and property. And the buildings were brought down to avert disaster effectively due to the corporation of residents of the communities.

And that is what we have decided to do today to return to Lagos Island and speak with the paramount ruler, Oba of Lagos, Riliwan Akiolu, who gave us his blessing to go ahead but cautioned us on the exercise.

Some of the building owners have been served over two years ago to remove them but they have refused to do that. Some of the buildings were served multiple times but the owners did not yield.

Some of the buildings had no approvals before the owners erected them across the state. Any building that does not have building approval may have to be removed because the owner is doing so illegally.

Some of the buildings were marked to make the owners and developers comply with the needed directives from the state.

