Lagos Govt., property owners partner on Obalende redevelopment

In a bid to ensure that property around Obalende axis of Lagos conforms with the current global standard, the State Government and owners of the property within the community have agreed to work together and give the area a new look that befits a metropolitan city.

The State government agencies that have concluded plans to work with the residents towards giving Obalende a face-lift were the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPA), and Lagos State Urban Renewal Agency (LASURA).

LASBCA, in collaboration with other Agencies, aimed to ensure that Obalende becomes better and that all stakeholders contribute their quota towards giving the part of Lagos a perfect facelift.

Speaking during a meeting held with the Executives of Obalende Landlords Association yesterday at the Agency Headquarters in Ikeja, the General Manager of LASBCA, Gbolahan Oki, said that property was built after hundred years required that they be renewed to meet the current trend.

Oki, who cautioned property owners against construction without any recourse to the term of the agreement and the State building control laws and regulations, stressed that construction of high-rise buildings required adherence to laws in the state.

The LASBCA boss, meanwhile, agreed after much pleas from the residents that the government was ready to give the landlords a month and a half to present documents on their property to LASURA and LASPPPA for proper scrutiny and to ascertain if they have approval for the building.

The General Manager LASPPPA, Kehinde Osinaike, revealed that the processing time to get approval was no longer cumbersome and that it could be obtained within 10 working days, saying this is achievable if the owner can present all statutory documents which must include evidence of tax payment to the State Government.

He assured the association that they will be able to get their approval in ten days once they have gotten their clearance from LASURA.

The General Manager of LASURA, Ajibike Shomade, pointed out that Obalende has become a shadow of what it used to be back in the days and one of the Agency’s assignments of responsibilities is to make Lagos Resilient, Beautiful, and Sustainable Environment.

She stated further that the Agency will not allow Obalende to become a slum within a city, she enjoined the Landlords to come to the Agency for clearance with their title documents.

The Chairman of the Association, Olaitan Nurudeen appreciated all the General Managers for their swift response in granting them audience and stated that the reason they called for the meeting is in respect to the Quit and Demolition Notices served to the community by the Government, pleaded with the Agencies to temper justice with mercy as most of the houses were passed down to them by their parents.

He however appreciated the General Manager’s indulgence in expanding the time frame and affirmed that they have taken wholeheartedly what all the General Manager said and work would immediately begin on it.

He made it known that he understands the aim of the Government but would appreciate if both parties can find a common ground.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

