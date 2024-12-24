Lagos Govt. promises to enforce strict waste disposal

As the city gears up for the festive season, the Lagos Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC), also known as KAI, has pledged to strictly enforce its waste disposal policy, to ensure a cleaner and healthier environment for residents and visitors throughout the yuletide period.

With the expected influx of people into the metropolis during the holiday, the agency reaffirmed its commitment to activate increased environmental vigilance, particularly in high-traffic areas such as markets and event venues.

The Agency’s Corps Marshal of the Agency, Major Olaniyi Cole (rtd) disclosed these plans during a press briefing held at the Command Headquarters, Bolade-Oshodi on Tuesday,

He said, “The Christmas holidays are a time to reflect on the life of Jesus Christ, make merry, and enjoy with family and friends but it is also a time to tow the path of cleanliness by disposing of refuse appropriately and imbibe the habit of environmental consciousness beyond the holidays”.

Cole, who affirmed the agency’s stance against environmental infractions, enjoined Lagosians to reflect on existing choices that pose negative impacts on the ecosystem, citing the importance of strict adherence to the laws of the State.

He stressed that adhering to the state’s environmental laws is crucial, and warned against activities like street trading, hawking, and erecting illegal structures on setbacks, lay-bys, medians, verges, kerbs, and gutter slabs, which can have devastating effects on the surrounding.

While urging residents to desist from the unhealthy acts of public defecation and urination, the KAI boss condemned the high rate of defecation around the Berger area where the problem persists.

However, he noted that a Special Squad deployed to the area has helped to reduce the incidence of defecation, with operatives working overnight to apprehend offenders and take advantage of Berger’s strategic location as a densely-populated entry point into the State.

Meanwhile, Cole encouraged Lagosians to make use of pedestrian bridges as they commute around the State to enjoy quality time with family at holiday spots, stressing the need to embrace safety during this season.

“We will ensure that our operatives remain vigilant at their duty posts to deter defaulters endangering their lives,” he added.

The public is advised to collaborate with law enforcement by providing timely and vital information to guarantee a safe and incident-free festive period.