Lagos Govt. promises retirees prompt payment of benefits, others

The Lagos State Government has reiterated its commitment to ensure that retirement benefits are processed and paid promptly to all retirees in the state.

Meanwhile, the government urged the retirees to leverage the empowerment opportunities provided by the government to make them employers of labour.

According to the government, this will provide an alternative source of extra income from a business venture to keep them engaged.

The Head of Service, Bode Agoro, stated this at the 1st and 2nd quarters of the year 2024 send-forth ceremony for 115 retirees of the Civil Service, yesterday.

Agoro said the present administration has put in place several initiatives and programmes to keep retirees active and remain connected to the State Government.

He added that such programmes include the bi-monthly webinar, quarterly training and sensitisation, skills acquisition, and vocational training as well as the mentoring scheme, among others.

Agoro also reminded the retirees that the present administration has put in place the Post-Service Department in the Office of the Head of Service to continually attend to all issues relating to welfare packages of the retirees and improvement in their lifestyle after retirement.

The HOS, who expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for his steadfast support and visionary leadership, said his commitment to the welfare of the Public Servants, and most especially the retirees, has been exemplary and needs deep appreciation.

“Distinguished Retirees, saying you have left incredible legacies behind for us to follow is not an overstatement. Over the years, you have upheld the highest standards of professionalism, integrity, and service excellence.

“You have also mentored younger colleagues, fostered collaboration, and consistently worked towards the betterment of our State. Your contributions have not only shaped the policies and programs that have benefited countless citizens but have also set a shining example for future generations of Public Servants. Without flattery, let me state that your professionalism and dedication have ensured the smooth turning of the wheels of governance even in the face of challenges.

“Through your efforts, numerous projects have been completed, and essential services have been delivered efficiently to the good people of Lagos State. With these, I believe you should be very proud of yourselves for leaving the Service on a high note”, he added.

Earlier in her welcome address, the Permanent Secretary, Public Service Office, ‘Sunkanmi Oyegbola, acknowledged the contributions of the retirees to the development of the State and their exemplary conduct while in service.

She stated that retirement is not merely an end but the beginning of a new chapter filled with opportunities for rest, reflection, and new adventures

“Our retirees have served with distinction, facing challenges head-on, achieving their goals, and contributing to the progress of the state. We salute your courage and celebrate your unblemished record as you step into a well-deserved retirement”, Oyegbola said.

In her address, the Director, Post Service Department, Bukonla Durodola, noted that the celebration was part of the Government plans and programmes to ensure that all the retired officers in the Lagos State Public Service were remembered and engaged by extending hands of fellowship to them.

She further stated that the celebration shows that Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu’s administration has them at heart and still identifies with them, even though they are no longer in active service.

Responding on behalf of the retirees, Kehinde Akerele, from the Ministry of Justice, expressed appreciation to the Lagos State Government for allowing all the retirees to serve the state meritoriously.