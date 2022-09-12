Lagos Govt. promises regulation of sachet water price, others

The Lagos State Government through its Water Regulatory Commission (LASWARCO) has promised to regulate the prices of sachet water and other commercial water services for consumers across estates in Lekki axis of the state.

It assured that it would ensure proper regulation of the charges and water quality by commercial water and wastewater service providers.

The Executive Secretary of LASWARCO, Funke Adepoju said that Section 311, Subsection 1 of the Harmonized Lagos State Environmental Management Protection Law, 2017 empowers LASWARCO to protect the long-term interests of consumers with regards to price, quality and reliability of services in the water sector.

The Commission, according to her, is also statutorily empowered to regulate activities relating to abstraction, provision, consumption, production, supply, distribution, sale and use of water.

She also added that the regulation includes the quality of service and the tariff payable to ensure the financial stability of the water sector and regulate allowable returns to the operators, be it public or private water service provision.

Addressing the Lekki Estates Residents and Stakeholders Association (LERSA), in Lagos, yesterday, she added that even as the law empowers the Commission to ensure the viability of the sector, it also has the mandate to ensure that customers are not subjected to unfair charges by the operators of water and wastewater services, be it public or private.

“In line with its mandate, therefore all required efforts will be channeled in line with the provision of the law to ensure that utility service providers in estates (of more than 50 tenements) across the state deliver value for money, comply with standards and guidelines, including having the prescribed license and permit to operate as water service providers,” she said.

On his part, the President of the Environment Committee, LERSA, Olorogun Emadoye, said that the association was delighted to note the regulatory reforms being championed by LASWARCO and that the efforts of the government are commendable.

He further said that aside from pricing and water quality, the regulatory initiative of LASWARCO would also help to garner useful data which, in the long run, will help in effective mapping and environmental protection.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

