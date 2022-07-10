Lagos Govt. promises quick response, others for flood damages

The Lagos State government has promised residents a quick response to address the frequent flood damages across the state.

It stated that it has been responding to distress calls across the state as regards reports on flooding and flood damage in affected areas.

It assured that it would continue to provide effective and quick response for all Lagosians in curbing the menace of flooding in the state.

The Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, through a statement released on Sunday, in Lagos urged Lagosians to avoid non essential travel in flooded areas and that parents should keep their children warm to avoid secondary illnesses.

According to the statement: “We wish to reassure the good people of Lagos that we are on standby via our emergency lines 112/767 to respond.

“We are also urging Lagosians to avoid non essential travel in areas that are most affected by flooding. Parents and guardians are to keep their children and wards warm and dry to avoid secondary illnesses.” he said.

Oke-Osanyintolu appealed to community leaders to use the public holidays to carry out some remedial clearing of blocked drainage in order to allow for free flow of storm water and reduce the impact.

He further reassured that on behalf of the agency and other first responders, that the administration of Babajide Sanwoolu is poised to assist all those dealing with flood damage.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

