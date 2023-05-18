Lagos Govt promises power supply boost from 1GW renewable energy project

The Lagos State Government has promised Lagosians that the 1gigawatt (GW) renewable energy it aimed to generate before 2023 would bridge the power supply gap in the state.

It said that the aim behind the 1GW was to bridge the gap between required energy and available power supply as well as assist Lagos to shift towards low-carbon emission megacity.

According to the government, increasing available renewable energy would make Lagos a more resilience city and help to creation more jobs as well as other benefits.

The Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Olalere Odusote, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary for the Ministry, Sholabomi Shasore, who gave the assurance on Wednesday during a two-day Lagos Urban Design sprint workshop organised by the Lagos State Resilience Office (LASRO), led by the Chief Resilience Officer (CRO) Dr. Folayinka Dania.

The commissioner noted that the commitment of the state government to renewable energy formed reasons it was picked along with three other cities by the Resilient Cities Network (RCN) to accelerate its equitable energy transition through resilience building efforts.

Odusote stressed that the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration is committed to the 2030 agenda that would see Lagos begins deployment of 1GW of solar power solutions.

To fast-track actualization of the agenda and design suitable renewable energy model for Lagos, he explained that the workshop was designed to gather experts from both private and public sector to understand the manufacturing and technical capacity within Lagos, in order to source for the materials locally.

Odusote noted that during the workshop, the participants, who are equipped with the understanding of technical and financial challenges that prevent investment, would formulate and design potential interventions that could enhance local manufacturing capacity on renewable energy technology demand.

Earlier, the CRO for Lagos, Folayinka Dania, and the Global Director for strategy and Regional Director for Africa, RCN, Dana Omran, added that the workshop was designed to convince stakeholders on the need to scale renewable energy solutions and provide energy to critical public services in Lagos.

They stated the funds required for the projects are available but what had been lacking is projects that could be carried out with good feasibility studies.

