Lagos Govt promises passenger’s safety on waterways after boat mishap

The Lagos State Government has pledged to strengthen safety measures and enhance regulatory oversight on its waterways to ensure the protection of passengers and operators, reaffirming its commitment to promoting safe, efficient, and reliable water transportation across the state.

This commitment comes in the wake of a tragic boat mishap that claimed the lives of six passengers along the Nigerdock axis of the Igbogun water channel, after the boat departed from Ilashe Beach House en route to its destination.

Speaking during a working visit to the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA), the Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, emphasized that the safety of commuters remains a top priority for the Lagos State Government.

He charged all relevant personnel to consistently uphold, enforce, and strengthen the highest safety standards across the state’s waterways to safeguard lives and property.

Osiyemi also highlighted the critical role of teamwork in ensuring the timely and successful delivery of the Omi-Eko Project, describing it as a flagship initiative aimed at expanding and modernizing water transport infrastructure across the state.

According to the commissioner, seamless coordination and shared responsibility among LASWA personnel are vital to achieving the project’s objectives.

During his engagement with management and staff, Osiyemi urged them to continue working as a united team, fostering unity, mutual respect, and professionalism, while embracing innovation in service delivery.

He stressed that collective effort, strategic planning, and a forward-thinking approach are essential to strengthening water transport operations and improving service efficiency.

The Commissioner commended LASWA staff for their dedication and commitment to duty, reaffirming the Ministry’s resolve to maintain a supportive, enabling, and performance-driven work environment that empowers personnel to deliver safe and efficient water transportation services for residents.