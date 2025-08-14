Lagos Govt. promises old students associations partnership on education devt.

The Lagos State Government has promised to strengthen the public-private partnership in developing the education sector, saying we will always work with Old Students Associations and others in the private sector to improve education standards in the state.

It stated that the partnership is designed to ensure that everyone in the sector contribute their quota to the development of the education in Lagos.

The Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, Bisola Dokunmu-Adegbite, disclosed this during the 40th anniversary celebration of Jibowu High School 1985 Set.

Dokunmu-Adegbite, who also doubles as the Permanent Secretary for Audit Service Commission, stated that the government is willing to work hand-in-hand with old students associations to identify areas that need intervention, promote public-private participation, and develop policies that will benefit students, schools, and the government.

She commended the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for his efforts in transforming the State’s education system.

The Permanent Secretary disclosed plans to convey a stakeholders’ meeting with representative from old students associations to chartway for the development of education.

Also, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Wealth Creation and a member of the Alumni, Wasiu Olayinka, meanwhile, appealed to the government to reinstate Jibowu High School as a senior secondary school, citing the potential decline of the Alumni’s contributions if the school remains a junior secondary school.

Olayinka, however, raised concerns over the activities of Keke Napep operators and touts who often throng the school premises, distracting the students learning activities.

Adding his voice, the National President of the Jibowu High School, Tosin Kadiri, who also pleaded for a return of the school to its old status, said that the government decision has resulted in the decline of old students population

According to him, this reduction arise from the students transfer to other schools for their senior secondary education.

As part of its 40th graduation anniversary, the former students donated a laptop, drum set, whiteboards, and N30,000 for the repair of the school’s photocopier machine.

The school principal, Ogundeyin Olasumbo, expressed gratitude for the support and promised to ensure the donated items are well-maintained.

The event was attended by old teachers, members of the Alumni Association, family, and friends, and marked a significant milestone in the school’s history.