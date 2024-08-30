Lagos Govt. promises nurses better welfare, others

In reward for their efforts towards boosting standards of healthcare system in Lagos, the State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to the welfare of nurses.

Highlighting the pivotal role nurses play in the Lagos healthcare system, the government acknowledged their unwavering dedication and tireless efforts in ensuring Lagosians get better healthcare services.

The Supervising Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Primary Health Care Board, Dr. Abimbola Bowale, gave the assurance at the Lagos State Primary Health Care Board Nurses Assembly 2024, held at the NANNM House in Ikeja, themed “Our Nurses, Our Future: The Economic Power of Care.”

Bowale, while addressing participants, emphasized that their contributions are critical to advancing the state’s healthcare goals and improving overall public health outcomes.

“The dedication and professionalism exhibited by our nurses are exemplary,” Dr. Bowale remarked. “Your work transcends duty, and it is this level of commitment that truly makes a difference in our healthcare system.”

Furthermore, the Supervising Permanent Secretary reassured the attendees that the Lagos State Government has deeply invested in the welfare and continuous development of its nursing workforce.

In her welcome address, Mrs. Anne Olasimbo Oyesanya, Director, Nursing Services at the Primary Health Care Board described the event as a celebration of the nursing profession, a reflection on past achievements, and a strategic planning session for the future.

She added that the theme, “Our Nurses, Our Future: The Economic Power of Care,” is particularly relevant in the current evolving healthcare landscape.

Oyesanya emphasized that nursing is central to healthcare delivery, as nurses are often the first point of contact for patients, meticulously monitoring their progress and providing compassionate care.

She stressed the importance of recognizing the economic value of care, which includes cost savings, efficient resource use, and enhanced patient satisfaction.

Oyesanya urged nurses to advocate for better policies, adopt new technologies, and drive innovations that positively impact both patient health outcomes and institutional finances.

She also acknowledged the contributions of male nurses, commending their efforts to break down gender barriers within the profession.

In her keynote address, Dr. Adenike Kadri, the Postgraduate Coordinator at Lead City University, Ibadan, emphasized the crucial role of nurses in various healthcare settings.

She pointed out the lack of respect often accorded to the profession and stressed the need for collective efforts to invest in and protect the nursing workforce to ensure timely and effective care.

Kadri further highlighted the transformative impact nurses have on healthcare systems and called on stakeholders to provide greater support for this essential profession.

In a presentation on “Shattering the Barriers: The Rise of Male Nurses in Healthcare industry” made by Oluwafemi Folajimi, an Apex nurse in the State, averred that the once female-dominated field of nursing is presently seeing a remarkable shift as more men are breaking down long-standing gender barriers and entering the profession.

He added that today, male nurses are not only more visible in hospitals and clinics but are also making their mark in specialized fields like pediatrics and obstetrics, and adding that these men bring unique perspectives and skills to the profession, helping dismantle stereotypes and demonstrating that compassion and caregiving are not gender-specific traits.

He, however noted that despite the growing numbers and impact, male nurses continue to face challenges, including workplace discrimination, societal prejudice, and a lack of male mentors.

Folajimi informed that the nursing profession stands to benefit from increased male representation in the profession, stressing that a more diverse workforce is key to addressing the complex needs of modern healthcare systems.

The event also featured the recognition of male nurses and included a special training session on public service rules, led by Mr. Ebenezer Otubu, a Director from the Ministry of Establishmen