Lagos Govt. promises more jobs through structured parking system

The Lagos State Government through its Parking Authority (LASPA) has disclosed that more jobs would be created through its coordinated parking system designed to restore sanity across metropolis.

It said that the employment opportunities inherent would be through strategic regulations and monitoring of parking infrastructures in the state.

The government noted that the individuals expected to be engaged for monitoring of parking infrastructures would ensure that motorists do not obstruct traffic after parking indiscriminately.

This was disclosed by General Manager, LASPA, Adebisi Adelabu, yesterday while responding to questions on a popular radio station in the state.

Adelabu stated that the government through its Traffic Management and Transportation Agenda established the Authority to provide an accurate structure for parking across the state.

According to her, the State has a population of over 26 million and the land is not getting bigger hence, the government intends to provide a good transportation model that will address certain challenges such as traffic congestion, mobility, and parking situations.

“Meanwhile, we have noted that some property owners including event centres and religious organisations do not create space for parking lots, leaving a large population of residents to park indiscriminately on roads”, she said.

Adelabu maintained that standardized parking is a key component in the transportation sector as it addresses major parking challenges and situations, adding that various parking regulations exists in developed society to instill orderliness amongst motorists.

Emphasising Government’s interventions towards proffering long-term solutions to parking challenges across the State, the Agency Boss said that the present administration is exploiting opportunities to reduce the traffic congestion and drive time hour experienced by motorists in the state.

While reeling out some of the interventions of the Authority in improving the parking system, Adelabu emphasized that the Authority has installed various parking signages and lane markings in various locations in the state.

The General Manager expressed that these signages and lane markings will guide motorists on appropriate parking spaces with appropriate information on parking procedures within each specified environment.

“Job opportunities are inherent in this system. The government will employ residents to manage these marked lanes for parking across the state”, she affirmed.

While noting that the Authority has also integrated technology into the parking payment system for seamless process, Adelabu stated that the LASPA as a regulatory body will continue to monitor commercial and non-commercial parks within the State, therefore unregistered parking facility owners should register with the Authority.

Adelabu implored residents to support the government’s quest towards curbing indiscriminate parking, adding that citizens need to adhere to laws of the state and make it a better society.

