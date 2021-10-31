Lagos Govt. promises individuals, NGOs support on empowerment initiatives

The Lagos State Government has promised adequate support to individuals and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGO) empowering residents with skills and tools to improve their standards across the state.

It said that the need to support anyone empowering Lagosians including the indigents became necessary in order to make residents more self-reliant, productive and contribute their quota to Lagos Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The Commissioner for Finance, Rabiu Olowo, gave the assurance at the graduation ceremony for 625 youths trained by the Centre for Youth Development and Skills Acquisition (CYDAS) on different skills including event planning and decorations, confectionery among others.

Olowo, who was represented by Ghazali Abdulazeez, urged beneficiaries of the initiative to maximise the knowledge gained during the five-week training programme designed to make them employers of labour.

According to him, the government will continue to provide a conducive atmosphere for new businesses to thrive since it cannot alone meet the job demands of residents.

Also speaking at the event, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos Mainland, Tayo Oyemade, appealed for the sustainability of the programme, saying this will help to reduce unemployment across the country particularly Lagos.

According to him, when opportunities are created for the youths and the unemployed, it will lead to a reduction in social vices presently affecting society.

On his part, the Chief Executive Officer of CYDAS, Olatunji Olapade, commended the commissioner for bankrolling the training while also expressing satisfaction with the conduct of the participants during the training programme.

After receiving their certificates, the participants disclosed that the training had begun to expose them to opportunities that were available within their communities, noting we are already receiving patronage from far and near.

