Lagos Govt. promises improve road policies for road crashes prevention

As Lagos State joins other cities to celebrate the annual United Nations Global Road Safety Week, the government has promised residents to improve its policies and programmes towards achieving a drastic reduction in road crashes and death across metropolis.

It said that aside from the measures that were already in place, other novel steps identified as the solution to achieving zero road crashes and death would also be adopted in the state.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, Abdulhafiz Toriola, gave this assurance in Ikeja while speaking on the significance of the Year 2023 Global Road Safety Week with an appeal to policymakers to “Rethink Mobility ” and make public transport safe and secure for its citizenry.

Toriola, who explained that the essence of the road safety campaign was to encourage motorists to obey stipulated traffic rules and regulations in order to reduce road accidents, stressed that there is a need to reduce the number of road crashes recorded globally.

According to him, it is on the premise the United Nation adopted the Decade of Action for Road Safety Strategy with a view of curbing at least 50% of road traffic deaths and injuries by 2030.

The Permanent Secretary highlighted the five pillars of the UN adopted policy to include; road safety management, safer vehicles, safer road users, post-crash response, and safer driving environments.

Toriola opined that the State Government through its Drivers’ Institute has continued to train and retrain drivers to ensure they meet requisite requirements before they are allowed to drive, adding that Computerised Vehicle Inspection Centers have also been established across the State for routine checks on safety of vehicles before they are issued Roadworthiness Certificate.

Speaking further, the Transport Permanent Secretary averred that the State Government is also investing in alternative modes of transportation hence, it has continued to develop its inland waterways, deploying more boats and creating jetties, stressing that the Blue and Red line rails will contribute to no small measure to taking pressure off the roads when they commence passenger operations.

He also mentioned that all the alternative modes of transportation are being integrated to develop a Multi-modal Transport System that is safe and convenient, urging citizens to take ownership of the road furniture and infrastructures being put in place by the State Government.

