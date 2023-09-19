Lagos Govt. promises even development across grassroots, others

The newly sworn-in Lagos State Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Rural Development, Bolaji Robert and the Special Adviser on Rural Development; Dr. Nurudeen Agbaje, have assumed office and disclosed that the governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, even development programme promised during 2023 gubernatorial election would be extended to all communities across the state.

They stated that through their offices, the dividends of democracy promise made by the governor to Lagosians under the THEMES-Plus Agenda would be extends to all nooks and crannies, ensuring that none of the communities is denied access.

They stated this during their maiden meeting with the Management Staff of the Ministry on Monday, assuring the workers of better working environment and welfare.

Robert, a former Chairman, Oto-Awori Local Council Development Area, said: “Mr Governor has directed them to hit the ground running to ensure that every part of the State is livable, especially as we concentrate efforts towards making Lagos a 21st Century Economy”.

Robert noted that the Ministry which is saddled with the responsibilities of initiating, formulating, executing, monitoring, evaluating policies relating to Local Government Administration in all the 20 Local Government Areas and 37 Local Council Development Areas is a Mini-Lagos.

“Other responsibilities include; Chieftaincy Affairs including relations with Council of Obas and Chiefs, Community Development”, he added.

Earlier, Agbaje, on his part, explained that restoring the Office of Rural Development back to the Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Rural Development indicated that the Governor’s desire to strengthen even development across grassroot in the state.

He therefore called on Community Leaders, Community Development Associations and other stakeholders to key into the governor’s programmes geared towards fulfilment of the collective aspiration of Lagosian who seek economically viable communities across the state.

In her welcome address, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Kikelomo Bolarinwa, expressed her readiness and unalloyed supports of all the members of staff in the Ministry for the Commissioner and the Special Adviser in achieving all the task and set goals in line with the mandate of the Ministry, for the successful implementation of the THEMES-Plus agenda to the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

