Lagos Govt. promises effective traffic management during ember months

Following the usual surge in travel activities during the festive periods with challenging road congestion, the Lagos State Government has assured its citizens of effective traffic management during the ember months.



The government said it is planning and preparing for potential traffic issues, citing concerns over vehicle traffic and illegal roadside trading, which can obstruct the free flow of traffic and movement during the ember months.



The Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Sola Giwa, disclosed this during a strategic session held at the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) Headquarters in Ikeja.



Giwa who noted that LASTMA officers will be deployed at various major roads, emphasized that LASTMA personnel must be proactive and robust in their response to ensure smooth traffic flow.



Additionally, he urged officers to remain vigilant and take decisive action against any behavior that could jeopardize safe and efficient transportation for both vehicles and pedestrians before, during, and after the festive season.



“Our foremost priority is ensuring the safety and convenience of all road users in Lagos. LASTMA officers must remain ever watchful, and decisive in addressing illegal roadside trading and other activities that threaten to disrupt traffic flow,” Hon. Giwa remarked.



Highlighting strategic locations for intensified monitoring, LASTMA General Manager Olalekan Bakare-Oki, pointed out Oyingbo, Iddo, Idumota, Apongbon, Mile 12, Kara, Mile 2, Alaba-Rago, and the Lekki-Ajah Expressway as traffic priority areas.



He encouraged motorists to report any traffic-related Via LASTMA’s 24/7 toll-free hotline (080000527862) for prompt assistance.



LASTMA is enhancing its operation for the festive season by increasing its officer deployment and intensifying patrols in strategic locations across the metropolis.



The agency further urges all Lagosians, especially drivers, to strictly follow traffic rules and work hand in hand with LASTMA’s personnel to guarantee a safe trip during the holiday.