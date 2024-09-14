Lagos Govt. promises effective traffic management around Dangote refinery

Ahead of Dangote Refinery commencement of refined Petroleum distribution, the Lagos State Government has promised to implement a comprehensive traffic management strategy that guarantees uninterrupted traffic flow along Lekki-Ajah corridor of the state.

It said that the strategy would be deployed to ensure that influx of tankers to the corridor for petrol products lifting does not increase travel along the road.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Sola Giwa, gave the assurance on Saturday, barely 24 hours to the kick-off of the distribution of petrol from the refinery.

To ensure better traffic operation, Giwa stated that the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has been fortified with state-of-the-art equipment and trained personnel that will strategically oversee and regulate vehicular movement around the refinery and adjourning axis.

He reassured residents and commuters in the Lekki-Ajah vicinity that thorough preparations have been made, urging them to remain calm and confident in the state government’s capabilities.

According to him, “In collaboration with relevant stakeholders, LASTMA has mobilized advanced tow trucks and emergency response equipment to promptly address anticipated potential traffic disruptions. Medical ambulance services are also on high alert to ensure rapid response in emergency situations”.

Giwa emphasized the imperative of strict adherence to traffic regulations by tanker operators, particularly during loading and navigation within the Lekki-Ajah axis.

“The state government will rigorously enforce these regulations to avert traffic disruptions and ensure seamless vehicular movement.

“The Lagos State Government reaffirms its commitment to safeguarding citizens’ welfare and maintaining orderly traffic during this pivotal period of industrial activity.

“All motoring public particularly commercial bus operators including mini-bus drivers are hereby cautioned to comply with traffic laws, refraining from picking up or dropping passengers at undesignated bus stops, avoiding driving against traffic (One-way drive) and observing all road signs including traffic signals, among other regulations.

“Adherence to these regulations will ensure a harmonious and efficient transportation system”, the governor’s aide added.