Lagos Govt. promises compensation on acquired Epe, Ibeju-Lekki lands

The Lagos State Government has assured indigenes of Epe and Ibeju-Lekki Local Governments that land being acquired were for developmental projects, designed to address major issues in the state.

While emphasizing that the actions were in the best interest of the communities, it stated that compensations would be paid to families whose land were acquired for public needs.

At a stakeholders’ meeting for the Epe Mixed Development Scheme and Labour City on Thursday, the Permanent Secretary of the State Land Bureau, Kamar Olowoshago, addressed concerns raised by the residents.

He assured attendees that the state’s plans would benefit the indigenes and enhance their communities.

Olowoshago, while responding to concerns raised by landowners, reassured the public that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration had already addressed many of the concerns raised.

He confirmed that no land would be acquired without proper compensation and encouraged the community members to embrace the project and take ownership of it.

The Permanent Secretary also called for patience as the government worked to ensure the benefits of development reached the communities.

The meeting, organised by the New Towns Development Authority (NTDA) in Epe, was attended by various stakeholders, including traditional rulers, community leaders, government officials, and lawmakers.

During the meeting, the two lawmakers representing Epe in the Lagos State House of Assembly, Tobun Abiodun and Sylvester Ogunkelu, expressed concerns about the land acquisitions.

They argued that the government had not provided adequate compensation to landowners and criticized the decision to hand over community lands to private entities without the consent of the indigenes.

Former lawmaker from the area as well, Segun Olulade also raised concerns about the procedures followed in the land acquisition process, urging the government to ensure proper handling of the matters.

Other stakeholders raised issues including environmental pollution, traffic congestion, and lack of basic social amenities.

Earlier, General Manager of NTDA, his opening remarks, Olakunle Aboyeji, emphasized the importance of stakeholder cooperation on the projects.

He explained that the meeting aimed to inform the public and garner support for the development schemes, which were designed to curb illegal development, prevent encroachment, and improve infrastructure in the area.