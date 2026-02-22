Lagos Govt promises Christians better pilgrimage service ahead 2026

The Lagos State Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board has assured Christians of improved pilgrimage services in future exercises as it received the second batch of pilgrims from the 2025 holy pilgrimage to Israel and Jordan.

It gave the assurance after about 200 pilgrims, who departed Nigeria on February 11, 2025, returned to the country after completing visits to key biblical and historical sites in Jerusalem and Jordan.

Speaking on arrival yesterday, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, Adewunmi Ogunsanya, expressed gratitude to God for granting the pilgrims safe departure and return. He described the pilgrimage as spiritually fulfilling.

The Permanent Secretary noted that many participants testified to life-changing encounters during the journey.

Ogunsanya commended the pilgrims for their discipline and exemplary conduct throughout the exercise, stating that they represented Lagos and Nigeria with dignity.

One of the most inspiring highlights of the trip, he said, was the resilience of an 80-year-old pilgrim who successfully climbed Mount Machaerus in Jordan—traditionally associated with John the Baptist—describing the feat as a powerful demonstration of faith and determination.

He conveyed appreciation to the Governor of Lagos State, **Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu**, for his unwavering support for the pilgrimage programme. According to him, the Governor extended goodwill messages to the pilgrims through his Special Adviser on Christian Matters and remains committed to strengthening the initiative.

Ogunsanya assured intending pilgrims that subsequent exercises, including the 2026 pilgrimage, would build on the successes and improvements recorded in recent years, promising enhanced coordination and service delivery.

In his remarks, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Christian Matters, **Bukola Adeleke**, thanked God for a safe and successful pilgrimage. He acknowledged Governor Sanwo-Olu’s sustained support for the Christian community and emphasized that the pilgrims offered prayers for Nigeria, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Lagos State, and its leadership during visits to sacred sites.

A returning pilgrim, Mrs. Yetunde Simpson, described the experience as spiritually rejuvenating, saying that visiting biblical locations brought scriptural passages vividly to life. She expressed gratitude to both the Lagos State Government and the Federal Government for subsidizing the pilgrimage, making it more accessible to citizens.

Encouraging prospective pilgrims, she described the journey as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and urged interested Christians to prepare and save toward future exercises. She added that she would gladly embark on the pilgrimage again if given the chance.

Also speaking, the Board Secretary, Dr. Okudero Gbolabo Omoniyi, reaffirmed the Board’s commitment to organizing safe, well-coordinated, and spiritually enriching pilgrimage programmes for residents of the state.

The Lagos State Government reiterated its resolve to continually improve pilgrimage services, ensuring that Christian faithful undertake their spiritual journeys in safety, comfort, and fulfillment.