The Lagos State Government has assured the management, staff, and students of the state-owned tertiary institutions of its commitment towards providing state-of-the-art- facilities and infrastructure in all the state government-owned tertiary institutions.

Aside from that, It stated that the increase in budget allocation to the tertiary institutions was to enable the schools to sponsor its programmes.

The Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Tolani Sule, who gave the assurance yesterday during the matriculation ceremony of students of the Lagos State University of Education, Oto-Ijanikin, assured them of the state’s prompt payment of salaries, and entitlements.

While congratulating the university and the new students, he warned the students to stay clear of anti-social vices and acts capable of disrupting the academic calendar of the institution.

Sule thanked the state governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu for the implementation of the THEME Plus agenda on education and technology that was responsible for the institution’s transmutation from the College of Education to the University of Education.

Earlier, the vice-chancellor of the school, Prof. Bidemi Lafiaji-Okuneye, while addressing the students, assured members of the public and students that the management would continue to pilot the school affairs towards achieving academic excellence.

He, meanwhile, assured that more colleges and programmes were being considered for establishment in the university, adding “This is to afford candidates aspiring to study in the university more variety of interesting programmes”.

Lagos State University of Education was the unification of the former Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education ( AOCOED) and Michael Otedola College of Primary Education (MOCPED) running mono-courses and trained teachers in various disciplines all their lives.