Lagos Govt. promises adequate investments on staff training, development

In a bid to boost staff productivity, the Lagos State Government has promised to invest continuously on human resource development and capacity building of employees in the state.

The state government said the decision to invest in training and retraining of employees was to ensure that they become efficient in the interpretation and implementation of the policies and programmes of the government.

According to the government, the employees were crucial to achieving success in its Six Pillars Development agenda of the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led administration, known as T.H.E.M.E.S.

The Special Adviser to Governor Sanwo Olu on Education, Tokunbo Wahab, gave the assurance at the end of a three-day Capacity building Retreat organized by the Office of the Special Adviser on Education (OSAE) for Management Staff and Agencies of the office in Epe.

To ensure success of its various development initiatives, Wahab explained that civil servants were drivers of government development policies and would continuously remain partners in progress for all administration.

Wahab hinted that capacity building and human resource development were part of the ongoing reforms embarked upon by the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led Administration in the State Public Service.

Sanwo-Olu’ aide noted that Public servants were at the centre of implementing the Six Pillars development agenda of the State Government , hence the need for training and retraining for optimal performance.

He disclosed that the 3- day retreat with the theme: Building a Healthy Work- Culture through Self – Leadership, Synergy and Technical Transfer of Knowledge to Practice was aimed at assessing performance of the office over the last two years vis a vis its Ministerial mandates, noting that the programme had helped the Management to know its areas of strong hold, where delivery had been at optimal level and areas that needed adjustment for improved performance.

The Special Adviser noted that the retreat could not be organized at a better time than now when the administration of Babajide Sanwo-Olu is at the half time of assessing performance of good governance as encapsulated in the T.H.E.M.E.S development agenda.

“This retreat has given us the opportunity for the first time, to come together, rub minds, exchange ideas, share knowledge and bring to the front burner, issues that are crucial to achieving efficient service delivery and greater productivity in our daily operations”, the Special Adviser stated.

Wahab, who noted that achieving success in the core Ministerial responsibilities of the Office would require hard-work, genuine commitments to goals attainment, unity of purpose and synergy from all OSAE Agencies/ Departments/ Units , assured that the State Government would provide all necessary support to its workforce to enhance better performance, urging them to imbibe the new work order that is in tandem with the global 21st century technology requirement.

While noting that government activities were limited last year due to the global Coronal Virus and some other challenges, the Special Adviser charged his staff to roll up their sleeves and double their efforts to make up for the missing gaps. He commended the Agency for Mass Education for starting on a good note by training and graduating over Seven hundred trainees of various vocations.

“Our Agency for Mass Education (AME) has set the pace for improved performance by graduating a total of 703 trainees in different vocations and entrepreneurship skills development across our 7 Vocational centres.’’

“This is highly encouraging and I sincerely commend the leadership and management of the Agency for Mass Education for doing us proud, while I urge you to come up with more advocacy programmes targeted at poverty eradication, youth empowerment and economic self reliance.’’ he advised.

The Special Adviser while assuring the participants at the retreat of his commitment to their welfare and good working conditions, urged them to maximize the benefits of the programme by effecting positive changes necessary for improved performances when they returned back to their offices.

He reminded that that infrastructure development projects of government were financed with tax payers’ money; hence, the need for public servants to perform optimally so that members of the public can get quality services in returns.

The Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Special Adviser, Adeniran Kasali earlier in his closing remarks, stated that The 3 day retreat offered members of the OSAE family a unique opportunity to come together, learn new basics and share knowledge about the core mandates of various Agencies, Department and Units under OSAE for more collaboration, cooperation and mutually beneficial working relationship.

He commended the State Government for its capacity building initiatives , adding that series of activities packaged for the retreat would enhance better performance, Physical health and mental wellbeing,, improved morale, job satisfaction and motivation; improved opportunity for a healthier lifestyle among other benefits.

