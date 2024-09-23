Lagos Govt. promises additional infrastructures for cycling, walking, others

The Lagos State Government has announced its commitment to promoting Non-Motorized Transportation (NMT) as part of its ongoing efforts to tackle climate change, improve air quality, and boost residents’ physical activity.



The Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, announced this on Sunday during the annual Car-Free Day event which promotes NMT such as walking, skating, and cycling among others.



“Our objective is to adopt a sustainable development approach, prioritizing environmental and economic well-being in urban planning,” he explained.



Additionally, he noted that NMT initiative aims to transform the environment and revitalize public health through reduced pollution and increased physical activity.



“By opting for NMT, we’re taking significant steps towards reducing carbon footprints, improving air quality, and creating safer spaces,” Osiyemi noted.



While emphasizing the health benefits, he cited that “11 minutes of moderate physical activity can lower risks of early death and reduce heart and circulatory disease.”



The commissioner also stated that the state will integrate NMT infrastructure into road designs and future road plans.



“NMT is a major focus of our policy, To implement this policy, the state is building infrastructure into future road plans to support walking and cycling”



Further more, he urged residents to embrace sustainable transportation approach by incorporating walking, cycling, and other eco-friendly modes into their daily routines.