Lagos Govt., private boat operators partner on safety, others

As part of measures to boost traffic on waterways, the Lagos State Government has partnered with the stakeholders to improve security and safety of passengers across the state.

These collective initiatives were designed to create a safer, more efficient, and sustainable maritime sector that benefits all stakeholders and passengers.

They added that the partnership is designed align with the broader vision of improving transportation services across the state.

The partnership was reached with private operators during a meeting between attended by the Commissioner of Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Olawale Musa, and General Manager and management team of the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA).

According to them, the partnership underscores their shared commitment towards enhancing water transportation in the state.

In a statement released by LASWA yesterday, they stressed that collaboration is necessary for the sector’s development

According to the statement, A wide range of issues were deliberated during the productive session. These included enhancing security measures along the route to the Ikorodu terminal, proposal for the establishment of fuel depots along the Ikorodu waterways to facilitate seamless operations, raising awareness among passengers and captains about safety protocols, and discussing the potential implementation of a ban on alcohol sales at jetties to foster a safer environment for all.

“Furthermore, the discussions also encompassed strategies aimed at promoting safe night travel and ensuring stringent adherence to regulations on the waterways, with a paramount focus on maintaining a secure and compliant maritime environment.

“Following these insightful discussions, an official inspection was carried out on new boats designated for allocation to private operators at the Badore Terminal by the Ministry of Transportation. Additionally, a visit to the Tazarn jetty at Badore provided firsthand insights into potential enhancements in both infrastructure and operational procedures.