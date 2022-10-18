Lagos Govt. prevents distressed building from collapsing

Residents of Magodo GRA Phase II have heaved a sigh of relief that their lives and property were safe after the Lagos State Government officials prevented cases of collapse building, by pulling down a distressed building that had continuously posed danger to occupants of buildings around Mudasiru Owoeye axis of the estate.

The building, as gathered, had become a major threat to the residents, and could not hide their feelings when officials of the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) stormed the estate and discovered the building.

In conformity with the state government standard, it was learnt that the LASBCA officials subjected the building to a non-destructive test and the result showed that the building was not habitable.

After going through the result, the General Manager, LASBCA, Gbolahan Oki, was said to have approved that the building is removed to prevent lives and property within the estate.

The residents, meanwhile, in appreciation for the gesture by LASBCA officials, said that the agency’s intervention has prevented what would have resulted in a building collapse that could have further led to possible loss of lives and properties within the Estate.

According to the association, the timely intervention of the Agency led by the General Manager in swinging into action by promptly removing the affected structure is highly commendable and well appreciated.

The members’ appreciation was contained in a letter addressed to the General Manager of the Agency and signed by the Estate chairman, Bajo Osinubi, and General Secretary, Ade Aroloye.

Whilst expressing their gratitude, the Association described the LASBCA boss as a professional whose mode of handling issues showed that the Agency is serious about enforcing the building codes of the State.

They further expressed their willingness in cooperating with the LASBCA and other agencies, to ensure that all building codes of the State are adhered to.

