Lagos Govt. prepares toll-free lines for reporting LASTMA officers, others

The Lagos State Government has concluded plans to establish toll-free lines for residents to give feedbacks on conducts of its Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) officers operations on the roads.

It said that the mechanism would afford Lagosians opportunity to give positive or negative.feedbacl on activities including locations where motorists are experiencing congestion.

The General Manager, LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, disclosed this on Wednesday during a stakeholders meeting conveyed by Office of the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Sola Giwa, with owners of event centres, clubs and other places of gathering held im Ikeja.

Bakare-Oki, who stated this while responding to observations raised by stakeholders, assured that efforts were being put in place to ensure attitudinal changes among LASTMA staff.

According to him, we have concluded plans to launch official complaints website and toll-free lines next week, where members of the public can channel their complaints any erring officer for investigation and appropriate actions.

“As a matter of fact, we are launching LASTMA complaint centre line, a toll free on 007 next week for enhanced communication feedback.

“The contacts hotlines are: 08129928503, 08129928515, while WhatsApp contact only is, 08129928597.”

Social media at X handle formerly, Twitter, is followlastma, and ekolastma to access us on face book.”