Lagos Govt. prepares sanctions for schools going against approved academic calendar

Apparently not satisfied with the level of compliance with the approved resumption date for public and private schools across Lagos, the State Government has concluded plans to sanction schools that failed to comply with the approved academic calendar for the state.

It said that the schools were found to have turned down the directives earlier issued on closure and resumption date for primary and secondary schools particularly as it concerns the commencement of second term academic session that was fixed for 4th of January, 2022 in the state.

The government through the Office of Education Quality Assurance (OEQA), disclosed that names of schools found to have acted against the approved date were already been compiled and necessary sanctions that would serve as deterrent to others have been set aside for onward enforcement across Lagos.

The Director-General of OEQA, Abiola Seriki-Ayeni, gave the hinted on Saturday while expressing her displeasure over the schools especially private schools response to the approve academic calendar in the state.

Seriki-Ayeni reiterated that part of the mandate of the Office was to develop a harmonised school calendar in conjunction with stakeholders in the education sector and ensure compliance.

According to her, the monitoring exercise embarked upon by the officials of the Agency was to appraise the level of compliance with the resumption date, students’ presence and COVID-19 safety protocols.

Expressing her displeasure over the schools response to the directive, the OEQA boss explained that the Y2021/2022 harmonised school calendar was developed in conjunction with stakeholders in June 2021 to ensure uniformity in the education system.

Through a statement released by the head of public affairs for the agency, Olaniran Emmanuel, she stated that the agreement was communicated to all schools and associations to ensure equal educational standards and learning systems.

The Director-General, who decried noncompliance with the approved resumption date, said: “Last term, it was observed that despite extensive sensitisation on the importance of having a synchronised school calendar, many schools refused to comply with the mid-term break as mandated in accordance with the academic calendar”.

“During our recent exercise to monitor the level of compliance with Tuesday 4th January, 2022 resumption date, we observed that the level of compliance was low. We are going to notify the schools that have not adhered to the academic calendar with ‘Notice of Non-Compliance’ stickers and issue letters of invitation to the Administrators to visit our office in Alausa where further disciplinary actions will be taken”, the Director-General stated.

She emphasised the need for all schools, public and private, to comply with the academic calendar, saying this is to ensure an equal system of learning in all schools in Lagos state.

Seriki-Ayeni, therefore, urged school owners to communicate effectively with parents to prepare their wards early for resumption, stating that it takes an entire term to prepare for an upcoming term.

The Director-General also implored school owners to focus on values in schools and engage parents, students and staff on the need to come to school prepared in order to have a strong start.

