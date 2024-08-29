Lagos Govt. prepares Redline rail for passenger operations

To ensure hitch-free passenger operations on the Redline rail, the Lagos State Government has commenced a non-fee paying ride to further certify the effectiveness of the facilities ahead of passengers’ movement.

As gathered, the exercise was carried out to ensure safety and confirm readiness before the official passenger operation commences.

The commencement of the non-fee paying ride on the Redline rail from Oyingbo to Agbado, has further indicated that the state government could commence passenger operations on the transport facility next month.

Leading the state government officials on the non-fee ride, the Commissioner for transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, stated that the move was to ensure that Lagosians often get the desired service.

In a statement released by the Public Affairs Officer for the ministry, Bolanle Ogunlola, yesterday, the commissioner stressed that the project has further strengthened the government’s intermodal transportation system for the state.

The commissioner noted that the ride was designed to observe passengers’ behavior and gather crucial data along the corridor.

Aside from that, he stated that it will enable LAMATA refine its operations and make necessary adjustments before the official launch of commercial passenger services.

Osiyemi and other officials participated in the non-fee ride from Ikeja to Agbado, a step that highlighted the crucial step forward in the development of transportation system.

According to the statement, “The redline train traveled from Ikeja to Agbado, departing Ikeja Train Station at 1:19 PM and making brief stops at Agege and Iju stations along the way, before arriving at Agbado Train Station at 1:47 PM.

“The return trip from Agbado to Ikeja commenced at 2:50 PM, with the train pulling back into Ikeja at 3:19 PM.

“Among the key officials who joined the Commissioner on the exercise were; the Permanent Secretary, Olawale Musa; the Managing Director of LAMATA, Engr. Abimbola Akinajo, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Transportation, Toyin Aremu, and Directors in the Ministry of Transportation amongst others.