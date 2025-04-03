Lagos Govt. prepares new framework for power supply boost, others

The Lagos State Government has began plans to initiate a comprehensive strategy to tackle the city’s ongoing energy crisis, saying an energy summit will be held to further gather stakeholders’ input to further strengthen the policies expected to drive the state’s energy sector.

The government has said that the new framework will be leveraging on a new law granting states regulatory power over electricity, and planning the Lagos Energy Summit to drive innovative solutions for the “Energy for All” initiative by the state government.

The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, now the apex body for energy policy in Lagos, is focusing on policy development, capacity building, and stakeholder collaboration to combat energy poverty.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos on Thursday, Commissioner for Energy and Human Resources, Biodun Ogunleye highlighted the city’s struggles with blackouts and reliance on dirty fuel, while outlining a vision to transform Lagos into a 21st-century hub through innovative energy solutions.

He said, “Our vision is to make Lagos into the first-century city through the development and sustainable resources.”

Ogunleye disclosed that anew law signed by President Tinubu in December 2024 grants states regulatory oversight over electricity, empowering Lagos to take bold action.

He credited Tinubu, the former governor of Lagos state, and now president, for laying the groundwork.

He noted, “We must give it to our president, the then governor Tinubu took the first audacious step at resolving the energy crisis in this city.”

Ogunleye also disclosed that the ministry is prioritizing comprehensive policy frameworks, partnerships with academia, nonprofits, and the private sector, and continuous evaluation of global and local energy trends to optimize outcomes.

The Lagos Energy Summit, a flagship event for the sector, will bring together over 150 guest speakers, contributors, and panelists to foster dialogue and innovation.

The summit, which is set to kick off on March 18, aims to promote sustainable energy solutions, showcase new technologies, and validate action plans embedded in Lagos’ integrated resource strategy.

Ogunleye stated that the ministry will be expecting participation from energy professionals, government officials, investors, and international organizations.

He promised, “At the end of the day, there will be adoption of innovative energy solutions.”

The commissioner also detailed Lagos’ energy woes which include daily blackouts and inadequate supply, stating that they remain a pressing concern.

Ogunleye acknowledged the challenges. He said, “That is further amplified by blackout, which is a daily culture that we all experience in this city.”

According to the energy commissioner, the ministry is researching trends, building community consensus, and planning interventions to ensure reliable power distribution, despite rising costs and infrastructure gaps.

With full regulatory authority expected by June 2025, Ogunleye urged patience as the state crafts lasting solutions.