Lagos Govt. prepares hajj intending pilgrims ahead 2022 exercise

Lagos State government has commenced weekend lectures for intending pilgrims, to inculcate rules and regulations of the host country, Saudi Arabia, in them before start of airlifting.

It said that the lecture was to put together afford the pilgrims opportunity to learn from the Ulamah (Islamic scholars) who have been adequately prepared to strengthen their knowledge and also expose them to facts about some historical sites in the Holy land.

According to the government, the lectures were designed to guide them on the ethics of Hajj exercise both in Nigeria and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, the state government through the Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, has concluded arrangement with the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) to conduct the compulsory medical screening for all the intending pilgrims, to ascertaining their health status before embarking on the spiritual journey.

Speaking on the exercise, Commissioner for Home Affairs, Anofiu Elegushi, disclosed that the weekend lectures would run simultaneously in all the Local Government Areas of the State for at least three weeks.

in a statement signed by the Board Secretary, Hakeem Kosoko, and made available to newsmen on Monday, the commissioner appealed to pilgrims to attend the weekend lectures regularly and that they would not regret taking part in the programme.

He, however, advised all intending pilgrims to ensure that they get their COVID-19 booster jab and that anyone without evidence of taking the jab would denied access to get onboard during the airlifting exercise to Saudi Arabia.

According to the statement, the medical screening exercise continues at the Shamsi Adisa Thomas Mosque hall in GRA, Ikeja, until Thursday, May 26, 2022 while administration of the COVID-19 Booster jab by the Lagos State Primary Health Care Board is also on-going at the Local Government Areas for those who are yet to get the booster jab.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

