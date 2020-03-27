Lagos Govt. prepares food packages for over 200,000 families

By Temitope Akintoye,

The Lagos State Government has revealed that it is set to distribute food packs to over 200,000 Lagosian families with aim to alleviate some of the sufferings being faced as a result of the forced isolation directives in the state.

It explained that the Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, understood the hardships which would be faced by people due to them having to stay indoors in obedience to directives on preventing spread of the deadly coronavirus pandemic, and that the food packs were in order to stand as a form of economic stimulus packages for the people.

Sanwo-Olu stated that it was expected that the packages would reduce the burden on indigent members of society and the most vulnerable people in Lagos, adding that the initiative, which was still at pillot phase, was expected to continue till it reached every region of the state.

Speaking during inspection of the packed food items on Friday at the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives, Agege, he said that the food packs contained two week supplies for six-man families, and that it was aimed at buffering effects of the fourteen day stay at home order.

Adding that the alleviation packages, which contained bags of rice, beans, and other edible commodities, would be distributed using information from Lagos State Social register as well as 4,000 community development association registers in the state’s 377 wards, the governor reiterated that the relief materials would be duly made available to benefitting households.

He reiterated that the program was still at first phase, and that Lagosians could rest assured that more packs would be made available in following phases of the alleviation scheme with aim to reach all people and families in the state.

Sanwo-Olu urged Lagosians to continue obedience to government precautionary directives over coronavirus, and assured them that his administration was on hand to ensure that the sufferings which could be faced as result of existing health crisis realities would be mitigated by government to the best of his ability.