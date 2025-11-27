Lagos Govt. prepares intending Christian pilgrims for airliftment

As part of efforts to ensure a hitch-free airliftment of Lagos Christians for pilgrimage, the State Government has begun administrative and medical screening for intending pilgrims to Israel and Jordan.

It stated that the exercise, in collaboration with the Federal Government through the National Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC) is designed to prepare the residents ahead of their upcoming pilgrimage to the holy lands.

Addressing the intending pilgrims on Thursday, the Lagos State Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board (LSCPW) Board Secretary, Gbolabo Okudero, stressed that exercise removes issues that could prevent intending pilgrims from being airlifted with others.

According to him, the exercise is aimed at verifying travel documents and assessing the medical fitness of pilgrims.

Okudero explained that the screening process includes both administrative and medical assessments, designed to validate travel documents, enlighten pilgrims on expectations during the journey, and equip the medical team with necessary medications to address pilgrims’ health needs.

The LSCPW boss, who emphasised the importance of pilgrims being medically and physically fit for the journey, urged the Christians to adhere strictly to the guidelines and laws of host countries.

The executive secretary added that their conduct in the countries would send signals to their host, as they are representing Lagos State and Nigeria with integrity

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Christian Religious Matters, Bukola Adeleke, expressed appreciation to the pilgrims for their trust in the Lagos State Government and its pilgrimage services, highlighting the significance of prayer and spiritual support for Nigeria’s leadership during this challenging time.

Also, NCPC Executive Secretary, Stephen Adegbite, reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to ensuring a safe and successful pilgrimage, with measures in place to prevent abscondment and guarantee the safety of Nigerian pilgrims in Israel and Jordan.

Adegbite acknowledged President Bola Tinubu’s support for pilgrimage initiatives in Nigeria and encouraged pilgrims to pray for the nation while in the Holy Land.