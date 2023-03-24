Lagos Govt. prepares charges against staff bus driver after train accident

The Lagos State Government has concluded plans to prosecute driver of the ill-fated staff bus, Oluwaseun Osibanjo, for manslaughter and other charges after six persons died and dozens others sustained varying degrees of injuries during an account that between the staff bus and train along Agege motor road in the state.

Accordingly, he is to be charged with six counts of Manslaughter and 10 counts of grievous body harm to the victims who were civil servants.

Both offences, the state government stressed that they were contrary to Sections 224 and 245 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

In a statement released on Friday by the state government through the Ministry of Justice, it stated that Osibanjo’s arraignment would be delayed until he is fully fit to stand trial, having sustained serious injuries during the accident.

The state government disclosed the decision to establish a prima facie case of Manslaughter, and grievous body harm was disclosed against the driver of the staff bus following a receipt and review of the case file by the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP).

According to the statement, it would be recalled that on the morning of the 9th of March, 2023, a LASG staff bus collided with a train at the PWD railway crossing at Ikeja and the train dragged the bus with its passengers along the tracks until it came to a stop at Sogunle, a suburb of Ikeja, Lagos State.

The horrific incident which involved LASG staff heading to work in the staff bus and passengers of the train resulted in six fatalities with about 96 others with various degrees of injuries. The injured victims were hospitalised across many Government Hospitals in the State.

The driver of the staff bus on the fateful day (Mr. Oluwaseun Osibanjo) was apprehended and handed over to the Police for investigation and possible prosecution by the State. At the end of investigations, the case file was forwarded to the D.P.P. for further statutory actions.

Upon the receipt and review of the case file by the D.P.P, a prima facie case of Manslaughter, and Grievous Body Harm was disclosed against the driver of the Staff bus.

