Lagos Govt. prepares charges against Chrisland School, others over Adeniran’s death

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

By The Guild

The Lagos State Government has concluded arrangement to file criminal charges against the management of Chrisland High school, Ikeja over the death it’s 12years student, Whitney Adeniran, who died during an inter-house sports event at the Agege Stadium in the state.

As gathered, the planned arraignment was made after the conclusion of investigation and the legal advice on the incident.

In a statement released on Friday, the state government through a statement released by Ministry of Justice on the case.

The Department of Public Prosecution (DPP) issued the legal advice and came to the conclusion that a prima facie case of involuntary manslaughter and reckless and negligent acts had been established against the school.

Also indicted were some members of staff and one of the vendors that was hired for the inter-house sports event at the stadium in Lagos.

It stated that they will be charged to court for the death of one of their students, Whitney Adeniran who died on the 9th of February 2023, during the Inter-house sports organised by the school at the Agege Sports Stadium.

