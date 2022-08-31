Lagos Govt. prepares 3yrs imprisonment for Okada riders, passengers plying ban routes

As a measure to discontinue usage of commercial motorcycles popularly called Okada as means of transportation, the Lagos State Government has declared readiness to implement sections of the Transport Sector Reform Law 2018. that mandate that riders and passengers found contravening the ban on use of motorcycles for commuting be arrested and liable to three years jail term.

It said that law enforcement agencies have been mandated to ensure total compliance with the ban on Okada riders in all local councils it had outlawed their operations including the four Local Governments and Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) that enforcements were scheduled to commence on September 1.

The new councils expected to join those where their operations were already banned were Kosofe Local Government; Ikosi-Isherri LCDA and Agboyi-Ketu LCDA, Oshodi-Isolo Local Government; Isolo and Egigbo, Shomolu Local Government; Bariga LCDA and Mushin Local Government as well as Odi-Olowo LCDA

According to the government, we implore the general public to comply as both the rider and passenger are both liable to 3 years in prison if prosecuted, while their motorcycles will be impounded and crushed in the public view, in line with the provision of Section 46, sub-section 1, 2 & 3 of the Transport Sector Reform Law

The Commissioner for Transport, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, alongside the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transport, Sola Giwa, disclosed the government’s readiness to enforce all sections of the law during an inter-ministerial press briefing which was also attended on Wednesday by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, and his counterpart on Housing, Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, held in Ikeja, the state capital.

While emphasizing the need for total compliance by both riders and passengers, the commissioner stressed that the move was made to strengthen the security of lives and property across the state.

“The decision and position of the government on okada is very clear, and we are not compromising on this decision which is to further consolidate on the achievements made so far with particular reference to decrease in Accident and Crime rates as well as the return of sanity to our communities within the State.

“As a responsive government, we are not leaving the affected passengers who patronise these okadas stranded without any viable means of transportation, that is why we have made available alternative and sustainable means of transportation such as the First and Last Mile Bus Transport Scheme, the BRT Scheme, the Lagos e-hailing taxi Scheme (LAGRIDE) and other acceptable modes of transportation to go about their daily activities”.

Giwa, who expressed concerns over the safety of Lagosians plying Okada, said the stage was now set for enforcement of the ban, saying we appeal to the riders to steer clear of the affected areas in the state.

The Commissioner of Police (CP), Abiodun Alabi, who represented Elizabeth Opadunni, assured Lagosians of enforcement of the ban, saying all hands were on the deck for its total implementation.

