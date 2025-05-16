Lagos Govt. postpones repair work on Ojodu-Oworoshoki bridge indefinitely

The Lagos State Government has declared that the planned modification exercise of the Ojodu-Oworonshoki bridge in Kosofe Local Government has been postponed indefinitely.

The repair works which was to expected to protect motorists plying the road was expected to be done in phases to allow vehicular usage of the road.

Announcing the closure on Friday, the Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, stated that the new date for commencement of the repair works would be announced after the completion pre-project activities.

The statement reads: “The Lagos State Government wishes to inform motorists that the previously announced traffic diversion for repair works on the Ogudu–Oworonshoki Bridge has been rescheduled.

“A new date for the repair works will be communicated.

“The State Government remains committed to ensuring public safety and minimal disruption during infrastructural upgrades. We sincerely appreciate your patience, understanding, and continued cooperation.”