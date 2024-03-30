Lagos Govt. postpones boat regatta festival indefinitely

The Lagos State Government has postponed indefinitely the highly anticipated annual Boat Regatta festival originally slated for Easter Monday, 1st of April, 2024.

It said that decision to postpone the event indefinitely was taken to ensure optimal participation competitors and enjoyment for all attendees.

The postponement was made public yesterday through a statement released by the State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, to alert members of the public that have started preparing to attend the event.

It noted that the Boat Regatta is a hallmark event in Lagos’ cultural calendar for celebrating the vibrant maritime heritage of the state, while providing a platform for showcasing traditional boat racing and cultural performances

The government assured all stakeholders and Lagosians that the rescheduled date will allow for better coordination and preparation, promising an unforgettable experience for residents and visitors alike.

According to the statement, “The Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, being the coordinating Ministry for the event, apologized for any inconvenience caused by the postponement with a promise that a new date for the Lagos State Boat Regatta will be communicated as soon as possible”.

“The Ministry also extends its gratitude to all participants, stakeholders, and sponsors of the event for their understanding and flexibility regarding the unanticipated development”.