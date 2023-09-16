Lagos Govt. postpones 3rd mainland bridge repair works over downpour

Following over 10 hours of heavy rainfall recorded across Lagos, the State Government has postponed the planned palliative works on the failed sections of the 3rd mainland bridge indefinitely.

The government said that decision to postpone the repair works scheduled for two Sundays 17th and 24th September, 2023 was because the rain has affected preliminary exercise expected to be done before commencement of work.

Announcing the postponement, Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, explained that if not the rain, the preliminaries work weof the planned palliative works on the asphalt pavement of the bridge by the Lagos State Public Works Corporation.

On Saturday, Osiyemi assured Lagosians that a later date that would be subject to weather conditions will be duly communicated for the palliative works on the ever busy bridge in the state.

The Commissioner, meanwhile, urged motorists to continue to access the bridge especially the failed portion with total adherence to safety measures outlined by the government in the state.

It would be recalled that the repair works was expected to be carried out jointly by the Federal and Lagos State Government.

As learnt, the Lagos State Government was expected to carry out the repair works through its Public Works Corporation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

